How to Watch 2027 WR Tre Britton's Commitment Live as Michigan Hopes to Upset Missouri

The Michigan Wolverines have missed on a pair of coveted wide receivers in the recent weeks, and with four-star Quentin Burrell in the fold, the Wolverines will be hopeful that streak ends on Tuesday night.

Another local in-state product is set to make his commitment and the Wolverines are in the final three. Wide receiver Tre Britton is primed to announce his decision.

How to see Britton's commitment

Finalists: Michigan, Miami (FL), and Missouri

When: Tuesday, June 30 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: CBS Sports College Football YouTube page

Leader: Missouri has been trending.

Britton primer

Britton is a 5'11", 170-pound wide receiver from Belleville (MI), who has a connection with the Wolverines' star quarterback. Britton played with Bryce Underwood, but it doesn't appear like that connection will draw him to Ann Arbor.

As of now, Missouri has a large lead in Britton's recruitment, but as we've seen many of times, things can change dramatically in college football recruiting.

Britton is a consensus three-star prospect. According to the Rivals Industrial rankings, he is the No. 719 player in the 2027 class and the No. 91 wide receiver.

Junior Season Highlights!

1,459 All Purpose Yards!

53 Catches!

981 Receiving Yards!

14 Touchdowns!

Only In 10 Games!

Click The Tape!!!https://t.co/sOnCfsEBJN pic.twitter.com/PJrShu7qHk — Charles (Tre) Britton III 6’0 175 WR 2027 (@TreBrittoniii) December 2, 2025

Here is Rivals' Allen Trieu's scouting report on him:

"Britton is an exceptional route runner with quickness and change of direction that allows him to create a lot of separation. His body control and ball skills are also at a high level. Profile is that of a slot receiver as far as size and skill set but he can also line up outside."

Britton would certainly project as a slot at Michigan, reminding you of Semaj Morgan, who could've been a good player if it weren't for the drops. The Wolverines have gone away from the gadget-type players, and are more looking for 6'1" or taller players who can be physical playmakers.

The Belleville product will need to bulk up and add weight at whichever college he chooses.

Michigan losing more in-state playmakers?

Assuming Tre Britton does go with Missouri, the Wolverines are missing out on another in-state prospect. The 2027 cycle was filled with top-tier prospects, but Michigan isn't recruiting the state all that well.

Michigan did land top-five players OT Jakari Lipsey and edge Recarder Kitchen, but the Wolverines have also missed out on five-star WR Dakota Guerrant, ATH Gideon Gash, LB Bryce Kish, and TE Anthony Cartwright, among others.

Despite missing out on some big in-state players, Michigan still has 19 commitments in the cycle, with a top-10 class per ESPN, along with a top-15 class on Rivals.