Look: Michigan sends out first official scholarship offers under Sherrone Moore
Since Sherrone Moore was introduced as the Michigan head football coach, he's been at work bringing in the best talent into Ann Arbor. He brought in several high-level transfers who could make an impact in 2024 for the Wolverines and he's also been securing commitments in both the 2025 and 2026 recruiting cycles.
While recruits have been committing to the Wolverines and coach Moore, there haven't been any official scholarship offers that we've seen. But on Thursday, Michigan started to send out the official scholarship offers to all the 2025 commits and players they are trying to get to commit to the program.
Here is the official scholarship offer Sherrone Moore is sending out. The one below is to current Michigan '25 commit, tight end Eli Owens.
Congratulations! It is my honor to officially offer you a full athletic scholarship to the University of Michigan. We offer a unique combination of academic excellence, world-class athletic achievement, and an unbeatable college experience. We are ecstatic to have you as a part of our 2025 recruiting class!
The University of Michigan and the city of Ann Arbor is the place to showcase your skills at the highest level and on the biggest stage. Wearing the winged helmet provides you with the opportunity to play your home games in the biggest stadium in North America, in front of college football's largest home crowd, and as the most-watched college football team on television any given Saturday. You will enjoy life in America's most livable city while working towards a degree from the highest ranked public institution in the country. The heritage of winning requires excellence. We are the all-time winningest program in college football history with 12 National Championships and 45 Big Ten Championships. We demand driven student athletes who strive to get the best grades, excel at sports and contribute to the betterment of their communities. We know you will be the perfect addition to this next class of Wolverine Greats.
It takes an extraordinary young man to join the Michigan Football Family, one that is built on the following three pillars: The Process. The Pursuit. The Standard.
The Process begins now. With young men like yourself, who aspire to live life with great detail and consistency. You work tirelessly to be at your very best on a daily basis. You stand out as a leader in all aspects of life. The desire to be a part of an exclusive, like-minded group that thrives on competition, togetherness and an insatiable desire to improve, is what makes you great. The Pursuit is everlasting. You have gotten to this point in life because of your determination, effort, talent, unselfishness, and of course, your support system helping you every step of the way. The daily regimen at the University of Michigan will develop you and prepare you to continue to be among the leaders and best, both in life and in football. The Standard represents those that wore the winged helmet before you. At the University of Michigan, you are joining a legacy that includes 10 NFL Hall of Famers, 61 First Round NFL Draft Picks, 414 Overall NFL Draft Picks, 100+ Super Bowl Appearances, 100+ Pro Bowl Appearances as well as 40 College Football Hall of Famers, 139 First-Team All-Americans and 446 First-Team All-Big Ten Players.
Becoming a MICHIGAN MAN makes you forever a part of the tradition forged in Ann Arbor. It is an unmatched bond created through incomparable camaraderie, the urge for success and a contagious enthusiasm unknown to mankind! Congratulations on all of your accomplishments thus far in your academic and athletic career. It is a testament to you and your family's hard work on and off the field. We are looking forward to you joining the Michigan Football Family. Go Blue!
