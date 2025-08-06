Top 100 prospect in 2027 class locks in fall visit to Michigan
As the college football season approaches, a growing number of recruits are beginning to lock in visits they want to take during the fall season as they survey their options on where to continue their football careers after high school. That is certainly the case for four-star class of 2027 Mount Carmel (Illinois) safety Tavares Harrington, as he recently told Rivals' Greg Smith that he has pinned seven gameday visits for the upcoming season.
One of Harrington's visit will be to Ann Arbor to watch the Wolverines play Wisconsin in a Big Ten showdown. The trip will be his first to Michigan's campus since June of 2024. Notre Dame, Miami, Georgia, Auburn, Alabama and Missouri are also set to receive visits from Harrington in what will be a busy next few months for him.
Smith reported that Alabama and Notre Dame have been the biggest factors in his recruitment up to this point. With his recruiting stock continuing to rise and having several gameday visits on his plate, it will be interesting to see if other programs begin to move up his board as time wears on.
Harrington did tell Rivals that he is looking to make an early college decision in January of February of 2026, meaning these game day visits will play a key role in setting the stage for what might be to come in his recruitment. Michigan extended an offer to Harrington back in June, so the relationship building with the Wolverines is just in the beginning stages. Getting him on campus to further check things out is a good sign for defensive backs coach Lamar Morgan and the Wolverines as they battle other blue chip programs in the recruitment.
According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Harrington is the No. 96 prospect in the class of 2027, is the 10th-ranked safety and the No. 4 recruit in the state of Illinois.