Massive defensive line recruit nicknamed 'Bonecrusher' announces Michigan visit
A defensive lineman who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs in at 355 pounds is not uncommon at the Division I college football level or in the NFL. When the defensive lineman comes in at those staggering dimensions going into their sophomore year of high school, it raises some eyebrows. It also gains the attention of powerhouse college football programs across the country.
Class of 2028 recruit Caleb Tucker stands 6-foot-5 and weighs in at an astonishing 355 pounds heading into his sophomore high school season. He has also been given the ominous nickname "Bonecrusher". The young man has an elite list of offers, including Michigan's arch-nemesis, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Tucker just announced via his "X" account that he will be joining an elite list of recruits on a visit to Ann Arbor this week.
A quick watch of Tucker's freshman highlight reel is, to be quite blunt, scary. He towers over his opponents and attacks the ball with a ferocity that I have not seen in a kid his age. He does not just use his power and size to win battles; he uses leverage and has footwork that is years ahead of his age and experience level. To say the sky is the limit for his elite young talent would be a truly understated testament to a generational achievement. With more experience and training, this young man can rise to the top of the 2028 class and make an immediate impact wherever he ends up. After seeing what Michigan football did in developing Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, Tucker has to be taking a serious look at taking his talents to Ann Arbor.
