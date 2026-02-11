Michigan Basketball Gains Commitment From Top 25 Player in the Nation

The Michigan Wolverines basketball team is riding high on the court right now as the No. 2 ranked team in the nation and are on an eight game winning streak.

Then, on Tuesday, Dusty May's team gained some major momentum on the recruiting trail with a commitment from four-star forward Lincoln Cosby from Montverde High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

NEWS: 2026 Top-25 recruit Lincoln Cosby has committed to Michigan, a source told @Rivals.



The 6-foot-9 forward was a top-10 recruit in 2027 prior to reclassifying. https://t.co/LxlvpS25pJ pic.twitter.com/L1PHDJaBBx — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) February 10, 2026

Cosby was initially considered a top-10 recruit in the 2027 class, but reclassified to the class of 2026, where he now ranks as the No. 22 overall prospect, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

The Ohio product becomes Michigan's fifth overall commitment in the 2026 class, joining four-star power forward Quinn Costello (No. 40 NATL), four-star shooting guard Joseph Hartman, (No. 87 NATL), three-star shooting guard Malachi Brown (No. 194 NATL), and unranked center Marcus Moller.

Along with his offer from the Wolverines, Cosby holds offers from Ohio State, Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida State, Oregon, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Houston, Memphis, Wake Forest, Georgia, Louisville, Missouri, Alabama, USC, LSU and others.

Cosby on Michigan

Cosby recently told Rivals' Jamie Shaw this past December that Michigan was the only visit he had taken in all of 2025, which happened to come during football season.

"It was a great visit,” Cosby told Rivals. “I got to see a football game, and it was a great atmosphere. And I haven’t really been on many visits, so it’s kind of hard compare them to anything else, because I’m not really too used to all that, but it was a really, really great facility, and they have a great coaching staff.

"I love how they just how they treat their players, with the technology they have for them and the recovery. Whether that’s weightlifting, it’s just a really nice facility. The atmosphere for the football game was crazy. I’ve never seen that many people in one place before. It was crazy.

Cosby said he has been a big fan of how the Wolverines have utilized frontcourt players under Dusty May, saying the staff has told him they have plans to utilize him in similar ways that Danny Wolf and Yaxel Lendeborg have been used within the offenses.

"You know, Michigan, especially with the new coach, has had a lot of history of bigger guys running their offense. Bigger skilled guys like Danny Wolf, and this year they have Yaxel. They feel like I fit in that system, and they’re looking for me to be that same thing in their system. Being able to be a guy who can impact the floor offensively, or whether that’s on the ball or off the ball.”

Feb 8, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) sets the play as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Cosby breaks down his game

In the same interview with Rivals, Cosby broke down what he brings to the table as far as his basketball game is concerned.

"I’m just a guy who can impact the game at different levels,” Cosby told Rivals. "Whether that’s rebounding, playing defense, or anything, really, to make my presence felt on the floor. I feel like also, when I am having a good offensive night just being able to use my gravity with the ball, and get my teammates involved. I feel like there are a lot of things I can do to impact the game. My motor has improved the most over the last few months being able to rebound offensively and defensively, and making my presence felt on the defensive end."