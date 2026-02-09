2027 Top-30 PG Sets Visit to see Michigan Basketball Host Michigan State

Dusty May and the Wolverines have a solid four-man class coming into the program in their 2026 recruiting class. McDonald's All-American Quinn Costello headlines the class and Michigan filled some needs with the other three. But as of now, the Wolverines are searching for their first commitment of the 2027 cycle.

Could point guard Devin Cleveland be the first? The La Porte (IN) La Lumiere School PG has set a visit to see Michigan in action on March 8 when the Wolverines host rival Michigan State.

This will mark Cleveland's second visit to Ann Arbor. He visited once as a sophomore and he has seen both Arkansas and Marquette. Cleveland told Rivals that he and Michigan guard Nimari Burnett are cousins and there is a connection with the Wolverines.

“With Michigan, actually my cousin goes there, Nimari Burnett, and it was fun up there. Like the big house, man, they play Oregon. And that was when Oregon was like the number one team in the country. So that game was crazy. And, you know, it really gets cold out there. It’s kind of like home, like in Chicago, you know, it gets cold. But I like his system. I like the way he just lets his guys hoop. If you can do what you can do, if you can do certain things, you can do it. He’s not gonna ever hold you back in a way. So he just lets you hoop and it’s not a leash when he plays."

Scouting report on Cleveland

The 6-foot-3 PG is ranked as a four-star prospect, but could close the gap on a five-star status. He is currently ranked as the No. 30 player in the nation and No. 7 PG, per the Composite. According to Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine, Michigan has the lead with a 62.4% chance of landing the top-end recruit.

In the same article for Rivals, Cleveland discussed his game.

”I feel like with me is kind of like I’ll get a bucket, but I always look around for my teammates. I’ll just look for the best shot on the court. I like to get my teammates involved, but I feel like my shooting stands out more than anything with me and I can get to the basket with either hand. I can finish with either hand and my defense is improving by the day. So I feel like that’s my game right there.”

While Cleveland won't come in for another whole cylce, Michigan will likely be searching for a new PG by that time. Depending on what the Wolverines' roster looks like, Cleveland could be an instant player for Dusty May as a true freshman if he comes to Ann Arbor.