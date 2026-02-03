Michigan Basketball 2026 Signee Named a McDonald's All-American

The McDonald's All-American Game rosters were revealed on Monday and Michigan has one player who will participate in the game: forward Quinn Costello.

Costello was a big win for Dusty May in the 2026 class. The Wolverines landed the Boston (MA) prospect over both Big Ten foes Michigan State and Purdue. Costello, a 6-10 forward, is ranked as the No. 31 player in the nation, per the Composite. Costello is considered the No. 7 power forward and No. 1 player from the state of MA.

Costello is one of four players who signed with the Wolverines in the class. Back when Michigan announced the signing of its class, Coach May gave a statement regarding Costello.

"Quinn brings versatility and motor. He's a big who runs the floor hard, rebounds outside his area, and embraces contact. He has a great touch and an instinct for positioning -- both offensively and defensively. He's continued to add strength and confidence in his perimeter game, and we see real potential for growth there.

"His energy and competitiveness lift everyone around him. Quinn's also a connector -- he's humble, hard-working and fully invested in the team. He'll be a guy who earns respect the moment he steps on campus."

What Costello brings to Ann Arbor

Getting a player like Costello was vital for Michigan. While the Wolverines went out and landed three big men in this past transfer portal cycle, it's possible none of them are back next season. Yaxel Lendeborg graduates and both Morez Johnson and Aday Mara are generating NBA Draft buzz during Year 1 at Michigan.

Costello will be just a true freshman next season, but he could provide key minutes off the bench in Year 1 — like Trey McKenney has done so far. The Wolverines could rely on players like Oscar Goodman and Malick Kordel next season, but Costello should be a key piece of the rotation right away.

Here is 247Sports' scouting report on him:

"Costello is a budding stretch-four with a very intriguing combination of positional size, skill, and vertical athleticism. He has soft natural touch, stretches the floor, and can make shots off the dribble with an increasingly compact release. He shot 88% from the free-throw line and 43% on unguarded catch-and-shoot threes in UAA play. He can also put the ball on the floor to both sides, has good hands that allow him to be a quick finisher as a lay-up maker (68%), and athletic pop that allows him to rise-up at the rim in open space.

"Costello is a fluid runner and coordinated for his size, but needs strength and physicality. While he’s a bit older for his grade (he turned 18 in July), he’s still growing into his body and getting comfortable playing through contact on both ends of the floor, as well as the glass. The continued progression of his confidence and assertiveness is also an important variable.

"The bottom line is that Costello has undeniable tools and fits a coveted archetype. The key is continuing to turn potential into production more consistently. He made notable strides in that pursuit this June, thriving in the camp season, but wasn’t able to fully sustain it in UAA play, averaging 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist per game on 42% shooting from the floor and 34% from three. He’s trending in the right direction though and has his best basketball still in front of him."