Michigan propels upward on ESPN's Power Rankings following crushing win over CMU
Michigan got a much needed bounce-back win on Saturday at home against Central Michigan. The Wolverines' offense looked much improved -- and advanced -- than it did the week before against Oklahoma. Even the Michigan defense looked the best it has all season, holding the Chippewas to three total points.
Following Week 3 action, ESPN moved the Wolverines up on its Power Rankings. Michigan moved up three spots to No. 21. ESPN has Ohio State (1), Oregon (2), Penn State (7), Illinois (11), and Indiana (20) as Big Ten teams ahead of the Wolverines.
"True freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is living up to the hype. The former No. 1-ranked recruit in the country struggled in Michigan's Week 2 loss at Oklahoma. But Underwood bounced back with a dominant performance in the Wolverines' 63-3 victory Saturday over Central Michigan. He passed for 235 yards and rushed for 114, totaling 3 touchdowns while posting a sterling QBR of 97.1. Said interim coach Biff Poggi: "I have a Labrador retriever who could coach that guy." Despite the loss in Norman, Underwood clearly has the talent to keep Michigan on the fringe of the playoff conversation."
Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey finally unleashed Underwood in the game. He had freedom to dissect the defense and make the right read -- using his arm or feet. There were finally QB designed runs in the game that created a whole new element to Michigan's offense. The Wolverines are going to need to keep Underwood loose this weekend.
In Week 4 action, Michigan travels to Lincoln to take on Nebraska. The Wolverines have won the last four meetings against the Huskers, but Nebraska is looking for a statement win after starting the season 3-0. This will be the first real test for Nebraska, and QB Dyaln Raiola has yet to see a defense as tough as Michigan's. This should be a great test for both programs.
Michigan already lost a tough road to Oklahoma, it doesn't want to make it a second.
