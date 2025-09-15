Michigan opens as a small favorite in Week 4 at Nebraska
Following a 63-3 win over Central Michigan, Michigan is hitting the road for a Big Ten Conference game against Nebraska. It will be the second time this season that the Wolverines hit the road -- Michigan hopes it fares better than it did the first time. Two weeks ago, Michigan traveled to Norman and lost to Oklahoma in a primetime contest.
Entering Week 3, Michigan is sitting at 2-1, and despite Nebraska being undefeated, the Wolverines are a small favorite early on. According to DraftKings, Michigan is a 1.5-point favorite over the Cornhuskers.
The Wolverines are 6-4 all-time against Nebraska, but the Wolverines have had the upper hand in the series as of late. Michigan has won four in a row over the Cornhuskers, and the Wolverines crushed Nebraska in the last meeting. In 2023, Michigan traveled to Nebraska and walked away with a 45-7 win.
In fact, the last three of four wins have been in blowout fashion. In 2022, the Wolverines won 34-3 in Ann Arbor. Then, back in 2018, once again in Ann Arbor, Michigan won 56-10. The game was much closer in 2021 when Michigan had to travel to Nebraska. The Wolverines won a close one 32-29.
Michigan hopes to keep the streak rolling when it plays the Huskers on Saturday. The game will kick at 3:30 p.m. ET and it will air on CBS.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
More Michigan News:
Watch all nine TD scores from Michigan against Central Michigan
National media reacts to Bryce Underwood, projects top-25 ranking for Michigan
PFF grades, snap counts following Michigan's electric win over Central Michigan
Things you might not have known about Michigan's huge win over Central Michigan
Social media is in awe of Bryce Underwood, Michigan after beating CMU
Takeaways: Bryce Underwood is unleashed in Michigan's dominant win over Central Michigan