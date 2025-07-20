Michigan Basketball offers elite 2026 PG out of New York
The Michigan Wolverines have extended an offer to elite four-star prospect Jasiah Jervis. The 6-4 guard out of New York is rated as the No. 7 overall guard in the nation, according to 247Sports' latest rankings. Considered a rising star in the 2026 class, Jervis currently holds offers from some of the top programs in the country, including Michigan, Villanova, Illinois, St. John's, Texas, and Maryland.
As a junior at Archbishop Stepinac, Jervis averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, shooting an impressive 49 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc.
Via Maryland On SI's Jaden Golding:
"Jervis is a terrific three-level scorer who can create his shot, spot up, and take it to the rack and finish. He has an excellent handle that allows him to play at his own pace and display the versatility of his game. His length and size allow him to clog up lanes and generate turnovers, leading to transition baskets."
Heading into his senior season, the offer list for Jervis is expected to rise significantly. But Michigan is well-positioned in this recruiting battle, as the Wolverines are one of the early favorites to compete for a national championship this year. Head coach Dusty May has proven to be an elite recruiter on the trail, and the opportunity to play for a championship contender like Michigan, along with the other perks that come with playing college ball in Ann Arbor, might be enough to put the Wolverines in the driver's seat here.
