Maryland offers elite 4-Star guard Jasiah Jervis
The Maryland Terrapins basketball program officially offered four-star guard Jasiah Jervis on July 15th. Jervis is nationally ranked in the top 100 as a 2026 prospect on 247 Sports and ESPN and placed 7th on 247 Sports' shooting guard recruits rankings.
Maryland basketball has undergone a rebuild following its exit in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, to the eventual national champion Florida Gators in the Sweet Sixteen. Former head coach Kevin Willard exited the program for Villanova, which also saw the departure of the nickname "Crab Five". Senior Julian Reese, fifth-year guard Selton Miguel, and freshman sensation Derik Queen all declared for the NBA draft. Finally, both Rodney Rice (USC) and Ja'Kobi Gillespie (Tennessee) entered the transfer portal.
RELATED: ESPN ranks Zion Elee as third-best prospect in the country
Now, getting back to Jervis and what all that means for him if he potentially joined the Terps. The guard position will be a competitive room that features four freshmen this upcoming season, so Jervis can come in and fight for playing time starting in 2026. First-year Maryland head coach Buzz Williams will help with the development of Jervis given the turnaround of the roster heading into the 2025-26 season itself. However, Maryland is not the only school looking to bring Jervis into their program, as he has already received offers from the likes of Villanova, Texas, Tennessee, St. John's, NC State, and Big Ten foes such as Rutgers, Illinois, and Northwestern. NC State is high up on his list due to the ties he has with the staff and the ability to have an opportunity right out of the gate.
The 6-5 guard has displayed talented skills and development over his three years at Archbishop Stephanic. He's improved his points, rebounds, assists, steals, and field goal percentage every season. His junior season was the best statistically of them all, posting 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.8 steals, shooting 49% from the field and 40% from three.
Jervis is a terrific three-level scorer who can create his shot, spot up, and take it to the rack and finish. He has an excellent handle that allows him to play at his own pace and display the versatility of his game. His length and size allow him to clog up lanes and generate turnovers, leading to transition baskets.
The young guard will have a huge decision to make in his near future; hopefully, College Park will be in his future to start his college career and began this new era of Maryland basketball.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland Football beats out Virginia Tech and Cincinnati for 3-star wide receiver
Recruiting Site Believes Locksley is on the Hot Seat
Where The Athletic ranks Maryland's Justyn Martin among all projected CFB starting QBs
Former Terp Jahmir Young sets Bulls Summer League scoring record
Derik Queen's strong summer league continues with another double-double performance
Maryland 5-star commit Zion Elee remains near the top in latest Rivals300 rankings
Maryland Basketball offers explosive 4-star forward
Maryland Football: Reason for optimism ahead of the 2025 college football season