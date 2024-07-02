Michigan Basketball: Top-Ranked Point Guard Puts Wolverines In Top Four
Dusty May has been able to do basically whatever he's wanted in terms of going out and landing talent to bring to Michigan. Since he was hired as the new Michigan basketball head coach, the former FAU coach had to build an entirely new roster. There were three Wolverines who played under Juwan Howard who will be back in the fold next season.
Although there is still one scholarship remaining on the 2024-25 team, May and Co. are starting to shift their attention to the 2025 recruiting class. The Wolverines do not have anyone in the fold for the '25 cycle, but Michigan has some stars interested in coming to play for May.
You can add Darius Acuff to that list of players who are closely looking at the Wolverines. The top-ranked point guard in the class has narrowed down his list to four schools: Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan, and UConn.
Acuff, who transferred down to Florida to play at IMG Academy, has plenty of Michigan ties. The seventh-ranked player in the '25 class is from Detroit, Michigan. He was extremely close with Juwan Howard and the former staff, but he told On3 that May called him and they had good talks which is why Michigan made his final group.
“It felt like home there. Coach (Juwan) Howard is my dog. He is like a lost uncle. It was sad to see him leave, but they have a great coach there now. One of the first things Coach (Dusty) May said to me when he called was, ‘We hoop over here.’ It was a great conversation we had, he is a good guy, a basketball head for sure. He is trying to get the program back to its winning way and bring what he built at FAU to Michigan.”- Acuff to On3
According to the Recruiting Prediction Machine, both Kansas and Arkansas are neck-and-neck in the battle for Acuff. Michigan appears to be in third, but has a chance to make some ground. The way that May likes to run his offense would suit Acuff. He needs a fast and dominant point guard to run the floor and that's exactly Acuff's game. He is able to put his head down and get to the rim, but he is also crafty and can create his shot from a variety of angles.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Ranking every Big Ten football head coach heading into 2024
Michigan Quarterbacks: One Thing I Like, One Thing I Don't, One Thing To Watch
Michigan Lands 3 On Walter Camp Preseason All-American Teams