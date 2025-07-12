Michigan Football 5-star commit Carter Meadows destroys defender with vicious dunk
The Michigan Wolverines landed a major recruiting victory with the commitment of five-star edge rusher Carter Meadows. The 6-6, 225-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 1 player out of Washington D.C. and is considered a top 10 edge rusher nationally for the 2026 class.
His dominance on the football field is undeniable, but Meadows also recently made waves in another sport - basketball. This week, a clip surfaced of Meadows competing in an EYBL tournament where he delivered a vicious dunk over a helpless defender, showcasing his explosive athleticism. The clip gained a lot of attention on social media.
Meadows' commitment provided a huge boost to Michigan's 2026 recruiting class, propelling the Wolverines to No. 8 nationally. The class is expected to continue its rise, particularly with the nation's No. 1 running back, Savion Hiter, seemingly leaning toward the Wolverines.
Head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff continue to flex their muscle on the recruiting trail, and the evidence of their success is hard to ignore. Adding an elite dual-sport athlete like Meadows not only strengthens the Michigan defense, it also sends a strong message that Michigan remains a top destination for the nation's top talent.
