Michigan football adds shocking last-minute visitor for an official visit this weekend
2026 Georgia commit Brady Marchese was the first surprising announcement for Michigan football this weekend. The talented four-star WR announced he was taking a last-second official visit to Ann Arbor this weekend, but he isn't alone. According to On3's Chad Simmons, On3's top-ranked CB Davon Benjamin will also be in Ann Arbor this weekend for a last-minute official visit.
The 6-foot defensive back hails from Westlake Village (CA) and is considered the No. 36 best player in the '26 cycle, per the Composite. Saturday will mark Benjamin's first OV of his recruitment. Even though the Wolverines landed the first official visit, it appears Oregon is currently leading his recruitment.
Speaking with Simmons recently, Benjamin shared what he thought about Michigan.
“Michigan really impressed me on my visit,” said Benjamin. “There is no way for you not to be successful there. With all that they have, from facilities to the people around the players and how they care about their kids, it sets you up for success. It was a great visit and it really surprised me.”
247Sports' Greg Biggins scouted Benjamin, and here is what he had to say about the standout defensive back:
Benjamin is the most versatile defensive back out West and could end up starting at corner, safety or nickel. A talented receiver as well and offers playmaking ability as a punt/kick returner. Plays predominately safety at the H.S level to allow him to roam sideline to sideline and take advantage of his range and ballhawk ability but has excellent man to man cover skills. Has locked up some talented receivers on the 7v7 circuit and shows the ability to play a physical game without having to clutch and grab like so many young corners. Athletically gifted, a twitchy athlete who can stop and start on a dime, change direction and has the speed to run with just about anyone down the field. Plays a physical game in run support and can fly off the hash and lay out an opposing ball carrier. A smart, high IQ football player and very instinctive. When combine his physical tools with his high compete level, it won't surprise at all if Benjamin is a potential three-and out college player and a high round NFL Draft pick.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Big Ten Football Power Rankings: Penn State, Ohio State, Oregon at the top
Michigan football to host a second star SEC commit this weekend
3 Michigan football QBs ranked among top 5-stars since 2002; one ahead of two Ohio State stars
Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy ranked ahead of Caleb Williams, Sam Darnold in 2025 QB rankings
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson