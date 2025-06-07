Michigan football appears to be on the verge of missing out on another 2026 RB
Michigan football has yet to find its running back of the future in the 2026 recruiting cycle and it appears you can likely take another target off the board. Four-star RB Amari Latimer had planned an official visit to Ann Arbor for this weekend to see Michigan, but he canceled his visit and headed back to Wisconsin to see the Badgers.
Latimer was in Wisconsin last weekend for an OV, and he's back in Madison on an unofficial visit. All signs point to Latimer committing to Luke Fickell's program. The Tyrone (GA) Sandy Creek prospect is the nation's 287th-ranked player and the No. 17 RB, per the Composite. The Wolverines were working to land Latimer, but it appears Wisconsin is going to win in the end.
Latimer isn't the first RB target Michigan isn't going to land. The Wolverines have missed out on several of their 2026 targets. Four-star Deshonne Redeaux went to USC, Javian Osborne chose Notre Dame over Michigan, Javian Mallory went to Miami, and all signs point to Latimer committing to Wisconsin.
Michigan could still strike gold, though. The Wolverines are right in the thick of it to land the top-ranked RB in the 2026 cycle. Savion Hiter, a five-star from Mineral (VA), is down to Michigan, Georgia, Tennessee, and Ohio State. Hiter has yet to take his OV to Ann Arbor, but even before doing so, it appears his recruitment will be between the Wolverines and the Volunteers.
The Wolverines have had crazy success with RBs over the past several years and Hiter could become the next great Michigan RB if he chose to come to Ann Arbor.
