Michigan football appears to lose the lead for a top offensive lineman prospect

Michigan football appeared to have the lead in the recruitment of four-star offensive lineman Leo Delaney, who had a couple of predictions in favor of going to the Wolverines. But after taking an official visit to Clemson this past weekend, Michigan has some work to do if it hopes to add Delaney to the 2026 class.
Since visiting Clemson, there have been two Crystal Ball predictions placed in favor of the Tigers. Clemson also took a commanding lead on On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, and has a 75.4% chance of landing Delaney.
Delaney, the Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School, offensive lineman, is one of the top prospects in the '26 class. According to the Composite, he is the 133rd-ranked recruit and the No. 6 interior offensive lineman.
While the visit to Clemson was a hit, and the current expectation is for Delaney to go there, his official visit schedule just got started. He will visit Penn State (June 6), Michigan (June 13), and Tennessee (June 20), before making an ultimate decision -- unless Delaney makes that decision before finishing his OV schedule.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Delaney:
Hovering over 6-foot-5 and around 275-pounds, Delaney does not hold extra weight with a very well proportioned frame. Delaney has reps at both guard and tackle at the high school level and could be play multiple spots at the next level. Adept at both the run game and pass protection, Delaney has outstanding hand usage you can see with a strong background in karate. He's able to adequately bend and create leverage to steer and finish defenders in the run game. Delaney plays with exciting fire and toughness you love to see on the interior, combined with smart angles and steps when it comes to technique. Delaney projects as a Day-2 NFL draft prospect and a multi-year starter at the Power-4 level with immediate impact probability.
