Michigan football battling Penn State to land defensive line prospect; commitment date set
2026 defensive lineman Alexander Haskell cut Duke from his top list and will announce his commitment on May 9. He is down to Michigan, Penn State, and Syracuse. The Philadelphia (PA) St. Joseph's Prep appears to be a Wolverine lean, but the in-state Nittany Lions are trying to keep the talented kid home.
There is one Crystal Ball posted and it's in favor of Michigan to land Haskell. The '26 prospect isn't highly rated, he is a three-star and the 753rd-ranked player in the country, per the Composite. But the 6-foot-4, 265-pound lineman has a respectable offer sheet. Outside of his final three, Haskell holds offers from Miami, Michigan State, Ohio State, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, among others.
The Wolverines usually like to get four or five defensive linemen each cycle and Michigan has one edge rusher currently committed. Tariq Boney recently pledged to the Wolverines, but Michigan will need more and especially in the interior. The Wolverines are set to lose Rayshaun Benny, Damon Payne Jr., and Tre Williams after this season, so depth will be important for Michigan moving forward.
Last cycle, Michigan signed five edge or interior linemen from the 2025 class.
