Michigan football climbs double digits in ESPN's latest 2026 class rankings
The month of June was spectacular for Michigan. The Wolverines were extremely hot, landing several high-end recruits like edge Carter Meadows, WR Zion Robinson, DL Titan Davis, and OT Malakai Lee, among a few others. July appears to be a good month for the Wolverines, too. In four days, Michigan has landed edge rusher Julian Walker and WR Travis Johnson.
With how many players the Wolverines have landed, Michigan has skyrocketed up the recruiting rankings. ESPN recently updated the top classes in the country, and Michigan made a huge jump. The Wolverines went from No. 17 up to No. 7 -- and that's not counting WR Johnson committing to Michigan.
"The Wolverines signed the No. 1 QB for the 2025 cycle in Bryce Underwood and he carries high expectations, but they continue to add talent to the position and landed ESPN 300 signal-caller Brady Smigiel. The onetime Florida State commit is not only an accurate passer, but he also plays with the confidence and swagger that will be needed battling with five-star Underwood.
"After losing two DLs in the first round of the NFL draft, Michigan added several DLs to this class, including ESPN 300 DEs Titan Davis and McHale Blade. Four-star DE Tariq Boney is a player to keep an eye on. He lacks ideal length but can be a well-rounded technician and a quick contributor. In addition to pulling Boney out of the nation's capital, Michigan also landed Carter Meadows, a rangy edge defender who can bend well.
"After scoring from off the beaten path with former standout TE Colston Loveland (Idaho), the Wolverines hope to strike big again from that same region with Matt Ludwig out of Montana. He is a versatile player with good ball skills who can be tough after the catch and fights for yards."
Michigan trails Clemson (No. 6) and Ohio State (No. 5) from being a ESPN top-five recruiting class.
Here is every Michigan commit ranked inside ESPN's top-300:
QB Brady Smigiel - No. 44
Edge Carter Meadows - No. 88
CB Andre Clarke - No. 101
WR Travis Johnson - No. 112
WR Zion Robinson - No. 116
DL Titan Davis - No. 164
OL Bear McWhorter - No. 193
Edge Julian Walker - No. 235
OT Malakai Lee - No. 263
TE Matt Ludwig - No. 270
Edge McHale Blade - No. 273
