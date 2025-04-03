Michigan Football: Elite dual-sport athlete schedules visit to Ann Arbor
Michigan had recently locked in an unofficial visit with top 2027 signal caller Kavian Bryant, as he was scheduled to be in Ann Arbor earlier this week. But in an update shared to his Twitter/X account, Bryant has changed that date and will instead take an extended stay from April 4-6.
It seems like a minor nuance, but in the eyes of the Michigan staff this is a major win. Getting a top tier talent to visit for the duration of the weekend allows for the staff to solely focus on him. He will get a chance to visit a practice on Friday, presumably, then over Saturday and Sunday Coach Sherrone Moore and his team can give Bryant and his family one-on-one attention.
Bryant is a 6-2,180-pound dual threat quarterback. According to 247Sports, he threw for 2,442 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions with an 82.2 percent completion rate during his sophomore season. But for as impressive as he is on the football field, he's equally as impressive on the basketball court - averaging 28 ppg for his high school team. In fact, rivals has Bryant rated as a 4-star shooting guard and the 44th best basketball prospect in the 2027 class.
Bryant received his official offer from the Michigan Wolverines on February 7th, so it is encouraging to see him getting to Ann Arbor in a relatively quick time frame. He's currently on pace to throw for well over 120 touchdowns and an astounding 10,000 passing yards for his high school career. Hopefully Sherrone Moore and Chip Lindsey can show him that his style of play can be complimented by the new-look offense at Michigan.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Predicting Michigan football offensive two deep 2.0, Pre-Spring Game
Michigan Football: Recruiting analyst places prediction in favor of rival team to land Wolverines top target
Illinois fans are in shambles after Michigan basketball lands transfer Morez Johnson
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7