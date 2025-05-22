Michigan Football: Elite safety Nascar McCoy headed to Ann Arbor for official visit
Michigan football came out of their self-imposed recruiting dead period like Usain Bolt. The coaching staff has blitzed the entire nation crisscrossing the country from Texas, to Florida, Montana and even making a trip out to Hawaii. So far, they have landed two four-star tight ends in Matt Ludwig and Mason Bonner.
The fate and final ranking of the 2026 class will be heavily impacted by the next 30 days as the staff currently has 48 players planning visits to Ann Arbor. Some of those players are already committed and are coming to help build their class. Some are committed to other schools and the staff will try to sell them on flipping to the maize and blue. Others, like four-star safety Nascar McCoy are coming to see if Michigan is the right fit for them.
McCoy has taken a visit to Michigan already and reportedly came away "amazed" and his mother said she was in "awe" after the visit. However, the main foe for the Wolverines in this recruiting battle is a familiar one, the Buckeyes. Nascar has visited Columbus on multiple occasions and was even spotted wearing a Buckeye wrist band at a camp recently. Michigan has had a tough time competing against Ohio State for safeties and defensive backs. Hopefully the staff can sway Nascar and his family during his visit on June 13th.
