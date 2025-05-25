Recruiting: Michigan football a finalist for top-100 prospect; Wolverines 'stamped' all the boxes in recruitment
Michigan football became a finalist for a couple of top prospects on Saturday. The Wolverines not only made the final four for the massive 6-foot-7 OT Malakai Lee, but Michigan also made the final four for defensive lineman Titan Davis.
The St. Louis (MO) DeSmet prospect will choose between Michigan, Alabama, USC, and Penn State. Davis, the 6-foot-5, 238-pound edge rusher, is one of the top linemen in the 2026 cycle. According to the Composite, Davis is ranked as the 98th-best player in the '26 class and the 13th-best defensive lineman.
In 2024, Davis finished his junior season with 46 tackles, 18 TFL, and 9 sacks. He helped DeSmet to a 12-2 record and the Missouri Class 6 state championship. Davis has set an official visit to Ann Arbor for June 20, and it will be the third time he's been on campus in Ann Arbor. Davis was at Michigan's Spring Game in April.
In an interview with On3, Davis' mother Jessica said Michigan stamped all the boxes.
“I tell everybody Titan is a quiet guy,” his mother Jessica Johnson said. “ He’s not going to be posting and bragging. Even when he goes to game days he’s not the type of kid to take out his phone and take pictures and videos. The videos that came across and he sent from that game-day visit, I knew that was special for him. I knew he hadn’t done that at any other visit or game day. I know he was excited for me to get there.”
“After the visit I told Titan this place stamps all the boxes, not just checks them. It’s solid in all the areas that are important.”
