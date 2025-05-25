Michigan Football makes final 4 for massive 6-foot-7 lineman; will compete with three SEC schools
Michigan football made the final four for offensive tackle Malakai Lee on Saturday. The massive 6-foot-7 lineman will pick between the Wolverines, Texas, Alabama, or Georgia.
Lee, the 320-pound tackle, is one of the nation's top OTs in the 2026 class. According to the Composite, Lee is the 139th-best prospect and the 10th-ranked OT in the country. The Wolverines could have the lead to land Lee. There is one Crystal Ball prediction that favors Michigan to land Lee on 247Sports.
The second-ranked prospect out of Hawaii recently spoke to On3 about what he likes about each of the final four schools in contention. Lee has formed a good bond with both Grant Newsome and Sherrone Moore. Adding Bryce Underwood last cycle helps things, too.
“Coach Newsome and coach Moore are both super-good offensive line coaches,” he said. “That, their offensive line production and how they develop players there are things I like about Michigan. They offer a great education too. They got Bryce Underwood, a great quarterback last year too, so there are some big things for me to look at, at Michigan.”
Michigan will get Lee back on campus for an official visit on June 20. It will be the fourth time Lee has been on campus to see Michigan. Coach Newsome has taken multiple trips to Hawaii to see Lee -- which could help the Wolverines significantly.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Lee:
From a traits standpoint, offensive linemen don’t come much better looking than Lee. He’s all of 6-6, 325 pounds with verified 36” arms and an 85”+ wingspan. He’s a fluid mover as well and has the feet, balance and frame to project as a tackle and could line up on either side, right or left in college. He plays a little hoops as well and checks off the multi-sport box for us. He uses his length well and has the ability to slide and mirror opposing edge rushers. He has added some physicality in the run game over the last year. He’s putting guys on their backs more but playing with a more aggressive edge to him is an area we think Lee can still improve on. Saying that, he’s an easy high Power 4 prospect and if he hits his ceiling, he will be playing football for a very long time.
