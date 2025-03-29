Wolverine Digest

Michigan Football: Five-star prospect views Wolverines as long-term fit

Once again, the Michigan Wolverines are in the mix for the top prospect in the country.

The Michigan Wolverines enter Michigan Stadium
It shouldn't come as much of a surprise, but the Michigan Wolverines are once again in the mix for the nations No. 1 recruit. Five-star OT Jackson Cantwell is fresh off of a visit to Michigan's campus, spending time with the players, coaches, and getting a better feel for what a future in Ann Arbor could look like. And by all accounts, that visit made a big impact.

Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman recently indicated that Cantwell enjoyed his time with head coach Sherrone Moore and offensive line coach Grant Newsome, and that he now views Michigan as a long-term fit.

"I feel like they could be a long-term fit for me," Cantwell told Rivals.

At nearly 6-8 and weighing in at 305 pounds Cantwell is already built for football at the next level... and he still has a year of high school left. As a result, all of the top programs around the country are in pursuit and hoping to land him as part of their 2026 class. Programs like Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State are all making a strong push to try and get Missouri native on board. And in his home state, the Missouri Tigers appear to be leading in that effort as of this writing according to On3.

But as we've now seen, the Michigan Football program has resources that few other programs around the country can compete with. When you pair that with a world-class education and connections that extend well beyond your playing days in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines are going to be incredibly difficult to beat if they truly want Cantwell wearing the winged helmet.

