Michigan football proving to be 'D-Line U' with latest prediction for '26 edge rusher
Michigan football is rising up the 2026 recruiting rankings after landing a plethora of players in recent days. Most notably, the Wolverines landed Washington (DC) Gonzaga five-star edge rusher, Carter Meadows.
But Lou Esposito and the Wolverines aren't done. Michigan received a massive prediction on Monday evening when Rivals' Steve Wiltfong placed a prediction in favor of the Wolverines to land four-star edge rusher Julian Walker.
Walker hails from down south, at Irmo (SC) Dutch Fork. South Carolina has been the school that has been the most competitive with Michigan down the stretch -- for good reason. His father, Jamil Walker, is the Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach for South Carolina. But the chances of teaming up with Titan Davis, Tariq Boney, Meadows, and others, might be too hard to pass up.
The 6-foot-6, 252-pound edge rusher is one of the top players in the 2026 class. He is ranked a Composite four-star and is the nation's 197th-ranked player. Walker is the No. 20 edge rusher and No. 4 player out of South Carolina.
Outside of offers from Michigan and South Carolina, Walker holds offers from North Carolina, NC State, USC, and Kentucky, among other programs.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Walker:
Walker possesses great overall size and length that correlates well to the next level as a 3-4 defensive lineman. He has fluid movements to get past the offensive tackle from both inside and outside rushes. Chases the ball with a great motor and can turn and flatten down the line of scrimmage. Plays with reactive quickness and has a counter move. Walker has the strength and toughness to be disruptive against the run and make plays as a true 3-down player. Depending on body type and how he develops, Walker could potentially move inside on passing downs.
