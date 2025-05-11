Recruiting: 6-foot-4, top-100 prospect sets official visit to Michigan football and three others
Mansfield (TX) four-star WR prospect Zion Robinson set four official visits in place for this summer. The 6-foot-4 playmaker will visit Michigan (May 30), Miami (June 12), TCU (June 14), and Stanford (June 22). This will mark Robinson's second time being in Ann Arbor, he was there back on April 19 to see the Wolverines.
247Sports ranks Robinson as the 71st-ranked prospect in the 2026 cycle and the No. 7 WR. The Composite, however, isn't as high on the rangy WR. He is ranked as the 132nd-best prospect in the country and the 20th-ranked WR in the class.
There aren't any predictions in that indicate where Robinson might go, but looking at the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Texas A&M was leading with a 27.4% chance to land him. But with the Aggies not getting an official visit, it appears Michigan is now leading with a 24% chance to land the elite WR.
Robinson, who also competes in basketball and track, recorded 42 receptions for 527 yards and eight touchdowns in his 2024 high school season. It's worth noting that Robinson's father is the Director of track and field at TCU -- so there is a strong connection there. But the Wolverines are looking to add more playmakers for Bryce Underwood. Michigan has one WR commit already in the 2026 class, Jaylen Pile, and after taking three WRs in the 2025 class -- the Wolverines are looking to add at least a couple more for 2026.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football makes final 4 for elite 5-star recruit
Where 247Sports ranks Michigan football QB Bryce Underwood among the rest of the Big Ten starting QBs
Prominent analyst gives the Minnesota Vikings zero chance with J.J. McCarthy as the starting QB
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson