Michigan Football hosts standout WR prospect with family ties to Wolverines
Michigan is expected to have a different offensive approach under first-year coordinator Chip Lindsey in 2025, one that more explosive play opportunities for the Wolverines' wide receivers.
While running the football will remain the staple of Michigan's offense, a more modern approach to the aerial attack could help the Maize and Blue land more blue-chip wide receiver prospects on the recruiting trail going forward.
One such prospect the Wolverines will be keeping an eye on is four-star 2027 Harper Woods (Mich.) receiver Dakota Guerrant, the cousin of current Michigan freshman defensive back Jacob Oden. On Saturday, Guerrant was in Ann Arbor on an unofficial visit and gave his cousin a shoutout inside the Wolverines' locker room.
According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Guerrant is considered the No. 29 overall prospect, No. 7 wide receiver and No. 2 player from the state of Michigan in the 2027 recruiting class. Despite only being a high school sophomore, the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder has already received 30 scholarship offers from FBS programs.
While there's obviously a long way to go in his recruitment, Michigan would appear to have the early inside track for Guerrant with his family ties to the program, and he's a prospect worth keeping an eye on going forward.
With a new offensive approach coming to Ann Arbor in 2025, Michigan will need more dynamic wide receivers who can win one-on-one matchups against defensive backs. Perhaps Geurrant could be that kind of difference-maker for the Wolverines in the not-too-distant future.
