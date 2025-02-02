Michigan Football misses on elite 2026 cornerback, who commits to Big Ten rival
After an excellent showing on the recruiting trail in 2024, Michigan Football has been on a bit of a slide in talent acquisition so far in 2025.
The Wolverines have missed on a pair of offensive line targets in the portal in Notre Dame transfers Pat Coogan and Rocco Spindler, and have now come up empty on one of their top targets in the 2026 recruiting class.
On Saturday, high four-star Toledo (Ohio) Central Catholic cornerback Victor Singleton committed to Illinois, spurning Michigan in favor of the Fighting Illini. The 6-foot, 160-pounder had Michigan in his 'Top 5' alongside Illinois, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Oregon leading up to his decision.
According to On3's Industry Rankings, Singleton is considered the No. 64 overall prospect, No. 6 cornerback and No. 2 player from the state of Ohio in the 2026 recruiting class. He holds offers from 22 FBS programs, with programs such as Tennessee, Penn State, Ole Miss involved in addition to his 'Top 5'.
While this is a disappointing development for the Maize and Blue, there's little doubt that Michigan will continue to pursue Singleton in the coming months, as 2026 prospects won't get an opportunity to sign their national letters of intent until December.
The Wolverines may also ramp up their efforts on other defensive back targets in the 2026 cycle, which include four-star Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban cornerback Elbert Hill and four-star Sarasota (Fla.) Booker cornerback Chauncey Kennon, among others. Michigan currently holds a commitment from four-star Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin cornerback Brody Jennings, but is having to stave off flip attempts from three southern schools in Miami, Georgia and Florida.
