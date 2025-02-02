Michigan Football misses on elite 2026 cornerback, who commits to Big Ten rival

BREAKING: Elite 2026 CB Victor Singleton has Committed to Illinois, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’0 165 CB from Toledo, OH chose the Fighting Illini over Texas A&M and Michigan



He is ranked as a Top 5 CB in the ‘26 Class (per On3)



“I’M HOME”https://t.co/j2Hbts1AHw pic.twitter.com/NqzsJ2GJ4W