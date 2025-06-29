Michigan football LB target sets commitment date, Wolverines have work to do
Cypress (TX) four-star LB Calvin Thomas has set a commitment date. The coveted prospect will choose between North Carolina, Michigan, Nebraska, SMU, and Texas on July 12. Many believe this will come down between the Longhorns and Cornhuskers, but Thomas did enjoy his visit to Ann Arbor this summer.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound LB is ranked as the No. 254 player in the country and the No. 18 LB per the Composite. Thomas finished his 2024 high school season with 69 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, seven sacks, and one INT.
Michigan has been on a tear recently on the recruiting trail. The Wolverines landed five-star edge rusher Carter Meadows on Sunday, but Michigan wants to add some linebackers to the class. The Wolverines flipped SMU commit Markel Dabney, but he is the lone LB in the class. Getting Thomas won't be easy, but Michigan will have to work in order to add some talented players in the second level.
