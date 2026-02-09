Michigan Football Locks in Visit With Top-150 2027 Defensive Back

Mount Caramel defensive back Tavares Harrington has locked in a visit to see Michigan and the new-look coaching staff, according to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong. The Chicago, Illinois product is slated to come to Michigan from March 17-19 to get a better look at the Wolverines.

“The program,” Harrington said of what stands out. “Their production. They are a powerhouse with great coaches and the way they run their program.”

Harrington is also slated to visit Alabama, Georgia, and Nebraska. He will see the Tide and Bulldogs in June, while a visit is still being discussed regarding the Cornhuskers.

Harrington's productive junior season

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound defensive back could play at either corner or safety at the next level. According to 247Sports' Composite, Harrington is ranked as the No. 137 player in the 2027 cycle and the No. 13 cornerback. He is also the No. 6 ranked player from the state of Illinois.

Harrington holds several high-end offers. On top of Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, and Nebraska, Harrington holds offers from Ohio State, Oregon, Miami, and Notre Dame, among several others.

He is coming off of a stellar junior season. Not only was Harrington a state champion and a First-Team All-Illinois, but he recorded 50 tackles, six TFLs, three interceptions, and nine pass breakups playing in the secondary.

Week 1-14 Junior Season

8A State champs💍

CCL Blue Champions

#1 Team In Illinois

CCL 1st Team All Conference

4 Peat!!

3 INT

6 TFL

50 Tck

9 Pbu

1 sack

1 FR

1 TD

1 Blocked FG



back in the lab working for 5!!https://t.co/S3yGI2CUrn — Tavares Harrington | 4⭐️ DB (@TavaresHarr) December 8, 2025

Need for defensive backs

The Wolverines' new coaching staff will be looking to add several defensive backs to the 2027 cycle. As of now, Michigan has four commitments in the class, and none of them are defensive backs.

Michigan added former Baylor commits Jamarion Vincent and Jordan Deck, along with former Cal commit Ernest Nunley to the fold in the 2026 cycle. But Michigan also lost several young contributors from last year to the portal. Elijah Dotson, Jayden Sanders, and Tevis Metcalf, along with starters TJ Metcalf and Brandyn Hillman.

Michigan should be set this season at both corner and safety, but the Wolverines will be losing Jyaire Hill, Smith Snowden, Zeke Berry, and Rod Moore to graduation following this season. The Maize and Blue will need to bring in some youth and Harrington would be a good start.