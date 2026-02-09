Michigan Football 'Pushing Super Hard' to Flip 2027 Georgia Commit

While it didn't work out in the end, Michigan already flipped one Georgia commit to the Maize and Blue. Ahead of Early Signing Day, the Wolverines flipped four-star speedster Brady Marchese from the Bulldogs. But once Sherrone Moore was fired and the new staff was hired, Marchese requested to be released from his Letter of Intent and then signed with the Auburn Tigers.

It was a big win for Michigan and now the Wolverines are attempting to steal another one from Georgia — with hopes he comes to Ann Arbor after the flip. According to Rivals' Adam Gorney Michigan is 'pushing super hard' to flip three-star Gavin Honore away from Georgia. Gorney also mentioned that Vanderbilt is in the mix, too.

Honore has a connection with the new staff

Honore recently transferred to a Las Vegas powerhouse: Bishop Gorman. The Wolverines already have RB Micah Ka'apana, who is from the same school, and now Michigan is looking to add another underrated prospect to the fold.

The 5-foot-10 WR has been committed to Georgia since June, but the Bulldogs lost a few recruiters from the staff and now Michigan is looking to pluck Honore away. While Michigan might be a new program recruiting the three-star prospect, the coaching staff isn't new to Honore.

“What excites me is that I’ve known the new staff for a while so knowing that I’m still a priority for them is pretty cool,” Honore told Rivals. “And Michigan has always been a top program so that makes them high on my radar. I will visit Michigan sometime in the spring for sure.”

Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Honore:

"Honore had a breakout sophomore season playing for the Monarchs, who finished the year as the consensus National Champions in every national poll. Projects as an ideal slot receiver who’s both extremely quick off the line and has the long speed to get vertical. Ran track for the first time this Spring and clocked several sub 11.0-100-meter times with a personal best 10.86 and also ran leadoff the schools 4X100m relay team. One of the elite route runners in the region, regardless of class, and gets a ton of separation.

"Explodes getting in and out of his breaks and is very good after the catch as well. Has plenty of wiggle to him in the open field, can run any route in the route tree and just knows how to get open. Just a shade under 5-foot-9 but has a strong body and is physical at the catch point. Smart player with a natural feel for the position and is that security blanket all quarterbacks love to have when they need a route run the right way and need to pick up a key third down. High Power 4 prospect with the ability to be a multi-year starter at the next level."