Michigan makes top 5 for elite 2026 CB out of Ohio
Michigan secured one of the top 2025 recruiting classes in the country after landing five stars Bryce Underwood and Andrew Babalola. But the Wolverines aren't quite done in the '25 cycle with a few other marquee players out on the market.
However, Michigan is starting to look toward the 2026 class. The Wolverines have two players committed to them in the class: four-star corner Brody Jennings and four-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile. Michigan is hoping to land another massive class in the '26 cycle and it would help if the Wolverines could land another top cornerback.
On Wednesday, the class of 2026 cornerback Victor Singleton named a top five. Singleton is down to Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Illinois, and Texas A&M.
Singleton hails out of Toledo (OH) Central Catholic. He is considered the No. 65 overall prospect by the Composite. Singleton is ranked as the No. 6 cornerback and is the second-best player from the state of Ohio in the 2026 cycle.
Michigan offered the 6-foot cornerback back in September and Singleton has been to Ann Arbor three times for a visit. Ohio State appears to be the team leading for Singleton, but the Wolverines have the ability to make a leap in this recruitment. Secondary coach LaMar Morgan has been a tenacious recruiter and the Wolverines' play in the secondary continued to get better under his leadership.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football getting visit from top available CB in transfer portal
Michigan QB Alex Orji sets up first known visit since entering transfer portal
Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy could get a career-altering call this offseason
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7