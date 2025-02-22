Michigan Football: Wolverines predicted to land explosive 2026 running back
As of this writing, Michigan football has just two commitments for the 2026 recruiting class. Four-star cornerback Brody Jennings and wide receiver Jaylen Pile are the two currently committed and while things have been slow for the Wolverines gaining commitments, Michigan might be picking up steam.
RELATED: CFB analyst predicts one Michigan football sophomore to breakout in 2025
The maize and blue are in on a few running back prospects. One of those being four-star Javian Osborne. The Forney (TX) prospect made an announcement on his X account on Friday that he would no longer take an official visit to Texas on June 13. The Longhorns were seen as the Wolverines' biggest competition in the recruitment of Osborne. Following his announcement, 247Sports' Hank South who covers Texas put in a Crystal Ball in favor of Michigan landing Osborne.
Then over on On3, The Wolverines' EJ Holland logged an expert prediction in favor of the Wolverines landing Osborne. With Osborne canceling his visit to Texas, Michigan will get the last visit being on July 20th -- Victors Weekend. Osborne is expected to make a final decision shortly after that weekend.
Osborne is rated as the 60th-best player in the 2026 cycle. The Texas product is the No. 4 running back and the ninth-ranked player out of Texas. The Wolverines are also in contention to land five-star running back Savion Hiter who is the top-ranked running back in the class. If Michigan can land both Osborne and Hiter, that could be Michigan's new one-two punch for a few years.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Osborne:
High-volume workhorse with huge production as a sophomore. Creative runner in the hole and the first 10-20 yards. Capable of stacking cuts at any level of the defense and bursting to green grass. Runs with impressive initial acceleration. Quick-footed to set up cuts and mask impending redirection. Top-end gear does not match early speed but is not a weakness, as reflected by an encouraging 11.05 100 in Spring 2024. Violent gait that helps shake glancing contact, but might influence balance. Repeatedly showed hop-skip-jump close-quarters evasiveness as a sophomore. Consistency as a run finisher should increase with physical development. Capable pass catcher who ideally will get more reps in that category. Occasionally gathers and gears down slightly when redirecting. In a loaded TXHSFB 2026 RB cycle, has a case for RB1 and is in the discussion entering the 2024 season. Projects as a potential high-major impact player who could develop into a pro prospect down the road.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Social media explodes after Michigan basketball extended Dusty May's contract
Michigan Football: Chip Lindsey talks expectations and development of the 2025 quarterback room
Michigan Football: Ranking all 14 incoming transfers based on predicted production
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7