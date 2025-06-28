Michigan football predicted to lose 4-star commit to ACC program
Jacksonville (FL) Mandarin CB Brody Jennings is the longest-tenured commitment Michigan has in its 2026 recruiting class. The four-star defender committed to the Wolverines last July, but hasn't closed his recruitment down.
Jennings has given multiple schools a chance to get into his recruitment and he has taken serious looks at Florida, Florida State, and Miami, among others. With Jennings being from Florida, staying close to him might start becoming more compelling for the nation's 277th-ranked recruit in the 2026 class.
On Friday, Stephen Wagner with On3 placed a prediction in favor of the Miami Hurricanes flipping Jennings from Michigan.
"We love the position Miami is in for On300 Michigan cornerback commit Brody Jennings and entered a RPM prediction favoring the Hurricanes to flip him Friday afternoon," wrote Wagner.
The Wolverines' lead on On3's RPM went down to a 65.1% chance, while Miami now has a 29% chance to flip Jennings.
Michigan has its work cut out to keep the 6-foot-1 CB in its 2026 recruiting class. Jennings is the Wolverines' lone CB commit thus far in the process, but Michigan is starting to pick up steam in the '26 class. In the last few days, Michigan landed four-star WR Zion Robinson, four-star OL Marky Walbridge, four-star OT Malakai Lee, and three-star LB Markel Dabney.
Time will tell how things pan out with Jennings, but Michigan will likely have a contingency plan in place in case he leaves the class.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Social media explodes following massive 4-star OT Malakai Lee committing to Michigan
Michigan football flips ACC prospect to the Wolverines for 2026 class
Fast-rising RB recruit Jonathan Brown talks commitment to Michigan, 'Finding the right fit' with Wolverines
CBS Sports reveals best case/worst case for Michigan football in 2025
The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team