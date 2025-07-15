Michigan football predicted to lose key 2026 LB target to Georgia
Arguably, the biggest need Michigan has remaining in the 2026 class is at linebacker. While the Wolverines would love to land five-star RB Savion Hiter -- who is the best remaining target for Michigan -- the Wolverines are going to need some linebackers after this upcoming season.
With Michigan set to lose its starting duo of Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham, the Wolverines would like to land two to three LBs this cycle. As of now, the Wolverines have one committed and that's SMU flip Markel Dabney.
One player Michigan has been in on for quite some time is Owings Mills (MD) McDonough School four-star LB Nick Abrams. The coveted LB is set to make his decision on Wednesday, and he will choose between Michigan, Georgia, Oregon, and Alabama. With his commitment almost here, On3's Steve Wiltfong placed a prediction in favor of the Bulldogs to land Abrams.
While Abrams told Michigan Wolverines on SI that the Wolverines were fighting to land him, the appeal to play for Georgia might be too much. The maize and blue have one day to try and counter and get back into the race. Abrams is listed as the No. 249 player in the country and the No. 16 LB, per the Composite.
If Michigan misses out on Abrams, the Wolverines will shift their eyes toward DQ Forkpa and Anthony Davis Jr, among other late risers.
