Michigan Football predicted to miss out on high four-star DL to an SEC team
Rivals recruiting service continues to make predictions on where the top -rated, uncommitted prospects in the 2026 cycle will land. Michigan has been connected to several top-end prospects and has been predicted to land such talent, but the Wolverines are also being projected to miss out on some key players as well.
Recently, Rivals predicted where the top-rated defensive linemen will end up. One being a big Michigan target, Jake Kreul. The IMG Academy prospect is considered the 54th-best player in the '26 cycle according to the Composite. The Wolverines have been targeting the Edge rusher but according to Rivals' national recruiting director, Adam Gorney, Michigan will miss out on Kreul, who he thinks will land with Oklahoma.
"The four-star edge rusher from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy remains wide open in his recruitment and there are still a ton of programs where there is mutual interest," Gorney wrote.
"What makes Kreul so special is that he has endless energy and is a violent attacker off the edge so every program in the country will be interested.
An early read on his recruitment has Oklahoma, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and many programs across the Southeast coming after him. With his swagger and toughness, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him want to play in the SEC and make his own way a little bit."
Michigan currently has two commitments in the '26 cycle. Four-star cornerback Brody Jennings and wide receiver Jaylen Pile are the two committed to the Wolverines.
