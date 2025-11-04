Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta ‘Concerned’ With Latest Viktor Gyokeres Injury Update
Mikel Arteta insisted Viktor Gyökeres won’t be available for Arsenal’s Champions League trip to Slavia Prague stating he's worried about a muscle injury the striker picked up over the weekend.
Gyökeres had his best 45 minutes in an Arsenal shirt against Burnley in a 2–0 victory. Though, he was substituted to start the second half for Mikel Merino as fans feared the worst. After the match, Arteta praised his performance and confirmed he was dealing with a muscular injury.
The manager’s latest update, ahead of their midweek Champions League bout, painted a more worrying picture whilst ruling him out against Slavia Prague.
“I am concerned because he hasn’t had many muscular issues and he had to leave the pitch. He was feeling something and that’s obviously never a good sign. Especially for a player that is very, very explosive, so we are digging in a little bit more to understand where we are in terms of the injury and we will announce it when we know more,” Arteta said in his pre-match press conference.
The Spaniard confirmed Gyökeres is set to undergo more testing and imaging to determine the severity. Martín Zubimendi will also miss out due to yellow card accumulation.
Arsenal Forced to Relive Last Season’s Struggles
The Gunners dealt with multiple injuries last season in attack that saw Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka all miss time.
As such, Arteta deployed Mikel Merino as a makeshift striker. Proficient in front of goal as an emergency option to close out last season, but less than ideal this season given the financial investment. Merino should get the nod up top on Tuesday.
Saka has recovered from a hamstring injury earlier in the season, but the Gunners are still missing Noni Madueke, Martin Ødegaard, Jesus, Martinelli and Havertz. Arteta likely reverts to Merino up top against Slavia Prague, but if Gyökeres is forced to miss considerable time Arsenal might need to find alternative options.
Leandro Trossard has previously played as a false nine under Arteta, but moving him centrally opens up a gap on the left if Martinelli remains sidelined. That could force Eberechi Eze out left, though he has looked more proficient as a No. 10.
Arsenal’s depth will be tested, but they have the benefit of the November international break arriving shortly. If they can navigate trips to Slavia Prague and Sunderland without some of their premier stars, Arsenal could be in a strong position once play resumes later this month if players return to full fitness.