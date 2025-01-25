Michigan Football RB coach Tony Alford visits coveted 4-star prospect in Ohio
It's no secret that Michigan Football puts a strong emphasis on recruiting the state of Ohio. Some of the greatest legends in Wolverine history hailed from 'the Buckeye State', and the Maize and Blue are always on the look out to snag another one from their border state to the South.
This week, Michigan running backs coach dropped in to visit one such coveted prospect in four-star Delaware (Ohio) Rutherford B. Hayes tailback Favour Akih, a Top 150 prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. In a social media post, Akih thanked Alford for the visit and expressed a desire to visit Ann Arbor in the future.
"It was a blessing to be able to speak with Coach Alford today," Akih wrote. "I want to thank you for the deep conversation and for taking the time to share your wisdom. I can’t wait to be on campus! GO BLUE!"
According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Akih is considered the No. 138 overall prospect, No. 14 running back and No. 6 player from the state of Ohio in the 2026 class. The 6-foot, 190-pounder has garnered 17 scholarship offers thus far in his recruitment, per 247, though does not yet hold an offer from the Wolverines.
Unsurprisingly, Akih holds and offer and has drawn interest from Ohio State. The four-star tailback will be in Columbus on Sunday (Jan. 26) for the parade celebrating the Buckeyes' 2024 national championship.
According to 247Sports, the early leaders in Akih's recruitment appear to be Iowa State, Michigan State and Penn State. However, that could change quickly if the Wolverines and Buckeyes ramp up their efforts to land the four-star.
Michigan has two prospects committed to its 2026 class so far in four-star defensive back Brody Jennings and three-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile, though U-M is having to fend off flip attempts from Florida, Georgia and Miami for Jennings.
