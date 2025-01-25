Michigan Football lands in top group for 4-star safety from Texas
Michigan football's coaching staff has been on the road recruiting for the better part of the last two weeks, and it's produced results.
On Saturday, the Wolverines landed in the top group for another talented prospect with four-star Houston (Texas) North Shore safety Chace Calicut putting Michigan in his 'Top 10'. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder also included Texas, Ole Miss, Oregon, Colorado, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma and LSU.
According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Calicut is considered the No. 209 overall prospect, No. 17 safety and No. 31 player from the state of Texas in the 2026 recruiting class. He's garnered more than 20 scholarship offers from FBS programs so far during his recruitment.
Calicut will be a tough pull for Michigan defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan and the Wolverines, especially with both of the biggest brands in Texas — the Longhorns and the Aggies — pursuing the talented four-star. Calicut's Top 10 is loaded with some of the top football programs in the country, so it'll be interesting to see how this recruitment plays out.
Recently, Michigan has made top groups for two other targets in the 2026 class: four-star safety Ayden Pouncy and four-star edge rusher Cam Brooks. The Wolverines have two prospects committed to their '26 class so far in four-star defensive back Brody Jennings and three-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile, though U-M is having to fend off flip attempts from Florida, Georgia and Miami for Jennings.
