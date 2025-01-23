Recruiting: 3 Southern schools working to flip Michigan Football DB commit
Michigan Football's longest-tenured commitment in the 2026 recruiting class is being heavily pursued by several programs located in the Deep South.
According to a report from On3's Chad Simmons, four-star Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin cornerback Brody Jennings, who's been committed to the Wolverines since July 28, has become a high priority target for Florida, Georgia and Miami. Jennings took a visit to Miami last weekend, and will take a trip to Gainsville to check out the Gators this upcoming weekend.
At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Jennings is considered the No. 314 overall prospect, No. 21 cornerback and No. 51 player from the state of Florida in his recruiting class, per On3's Industry Rankings. He's garnered over 20 scholarship offers during his recruitment, with Florida State, Auburn, Ole Miss and others showing interest alongside Michigan, Florida, Georgia and Miami.
Despite the attention he's getting from several other high-caliber programs, Jennings reaffirmed his commitment to the Wolverines in an interview with 247Sports' Brice Marich earlier this week.
Michigan currently has two prospects committed to its 2026 recruiting class, with three-star Dallas (Texas) Parish Episcopal wide receiver Jaylen Pile joining Jennings. The Wolverines lost one member of next year's class when four-star Cocoa (Fla.) quarterback Brady Hart flipped his commitment to Texas A&M, and reclassified to the 2025 class, in the wake of Michigan landing five-star Bryce Underwood back in November.
While Jennings' reaffirmation of his commitment to Michigan is encouraging, Wolverines defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan will have to continue to fend off other programs for this talented Florida native in the months ahead.
