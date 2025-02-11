Michigan football targeting dynamic WR committed to rival Big Ten team
After landing three wide receivers in the 2025 recruiting cylce, the Wolverines are looking to make it a priority to land more dynamic pass catchers in 2026. Michigan already has one in four-star Jaylen Pile who's committed to the Wolverines, but Michigan won't stop with just one wide receiver.
Sherrone Moore and Ron Bellamy have been targeting one wide receiver who is committed to a fellow Big Ten school. Four-star Dyzier Carter shocked some people when he committed to Rutgers back in July and while he's committed to the Scarlet Knights, Michigan and other schools are after the talented wide receiver.
The Mineral (VA) Louisa County product is listed at 6-feet tall and is tabbed as the 148th-ranked player in the '26 cycle. The Composite has Carter as the 23rd-ranked wide receiver and the fifth-best prospect out of Virginia. In fact, Carter attends the same school as another top Michigan target: five-star running back Savion Hiter. While both have different paths in life, it could be a cool opportunity for the two playmakers to play together in college. Hiter is extremely high on the Wolverines and if he would choose to come to Michigan, that could be enough to sway Carter.
But it's not just Hiter who could play a factor. Anytime you sign a five-star quarterback like the Wolverines did this past cycle when Michigan landed Bryce Underwood -- it's a factor. Getting to play with Underwood could be a big deal for Carter.
Carter has some prolific offers from teams like Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, and Penn State, among others. Rutgers will have to do all it can to keep Carter in the fold.
