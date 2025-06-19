Michigan football trending for ACC commit ahead of Saturday announcement
Things are starting to heat up between Michigan football and SMU commit Markel Dabney. The three-star linebacker took a surprise visit to Ann Arbor this past weekend, and now predictions are favoring Michigan to flip the ACC commit. Following Dabney's visit, The Wolverine's EJ Holland placed a prediction in favor of the Wolverines. Since then, there have been two more placed for Michigan.
Dabney announced he has an 'announcement coming' on June 21. While he could shock everyone and say he is staying committed to SMU, it's much more likely he will be announcing his commitment to Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines on Saturday.
The Richmond (VA) prospect committed to SMU last month, but linebacker coach Brian Jean-Mary has made Dabeny a priority, and had him rethinking things. Recently speaking to On3's Steve Wiltfong and On3, he said he was taking everything into consideration.
”I’m definitely taking things into consideration,” Dabney said.
”My experience was great. Coach Moore is a great head coach and outstanding human-being in general. It would be an honor to play under him and for the Michigan Wolverines.”
Dabney is ranked as the No. 785 prospect in the 2026 class, per the Composite. He is a 6-foot-1, 205-pound prospect that Michigan thinks could really ascend past his ranking by the recruiting experts.
Michigan clearly wants to add some linebackers this cycle, and the Wolverines have been attempting to land guys like Brayden Rouse, Shadarius Toodle, Nick Abrams, Kenneth Goodwin, andCalvin Thomas, among other targets.
