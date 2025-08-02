Michigan Football: Updated national rankings for 2026 recruiting class
After a relatively slow start, the Michigan Wolverines put together a solid recruiting effort in June and July. At one point, Michigan's 2026 recruiting class had climbed from the high 40s into the top 10 nationally. But in recent days, the class has slipped a little bit as other programs have secured big wins, leaving Michigan sitting at No. 11 nationally in Rivals' latest team rankings.
Michigan's 2026 recruiting class features 22 commitments and ranks No. 4 within the Big Ten conference, trailing only USC, Oregon, and Ohio State.
Leading the class is five-star edge rusher Carter Meadows, the No. 5 EDGE nationally and No. 1 overall prospect from Washington, DC. Meadows committed to the Wolverines at the end of June, choosing Michigan over Ohio State, Penn State, and South Carolina.
Here's the latest look at all 22 members of Michigan's 2026 class:
- Carter Meadows, 5-star EDGE
- Titan Davis, 4-star DL
- Travis Johnson, 4-star WR
- Brady Smigiel, 4-star QB
- Andre Clarke, 4-star S
- Malakai Lee, 4-star OT
- Julian Walker, 4-star EDGE
- Matt Ludwig, 4-star TE
- Zion Robinson, 4-star WR
- McHale Blade, 4-star EDGE
- Alister Vallejo, 4-star DL
- Dorian Barney, 4-star CB
- Jordan Deck, 4-star S
- Mason Bonner, 3-star TE
- Marky Walbridge, 3-star OL
- Bear McWhorter, 3-star OL
- Tariq Boney, 3-star EDGE
- Markel Dabney, 3-star LB
- Jonathan Brown, 3-star RB
- Jaylen Pile, 3-star WR
- Colton Dermer, 3-star LS
- Micah Drescher, 3-star K
It's worth noting that Meadows, Davis, Johnson, Smigiel, Clarke, Lee, and Ludwig are all considered top 20 prospects nationally at their respective positions.
The Wolverines are still in pursuit of several major targets, most notably five-star running back Savion Hiter. The 5-11, 200-pound prospect out of Virginia is ranked as the No. 1 RB in the nation for the 2026 class. He's set to announce his collegiate decision on August 19, and the top two schools appear to be Michigan and Tennessee. Although the Volunteers are very much a threat in this recruiting battle, analysts still view the Wolverines as a slight favorite here.
With the college football season kicking off in less than a month, the remaining top recruits on the board will undoubtedly take their final official visits before making a decision. And if things go according to plan, Michigan appears poised to secure back-to-back top 10 recruiting classes under head coach Sherrone Moore.
