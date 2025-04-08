Wolverine Digest

Michigan Football: Where the Wolverines land in latest 2026 recruiting rankings

The Michigan Wolverines have plenty of ground to make up if they hope to sign another top rated recruiting class in 2026.

Chris Breiler

It's still early, but the Michigan Wolverines have plenty of ground to cover if they hope to land within the top 10 nationally in back-to-back seasons. Coming off a recruiting cycle that brought in guys like Bryce Underwood, Andrew Babalola, and Andrew Marsh, the Wolverines are now on the hunt for elite talent in the 2026 class.

As of this writing, Michigan's class is currently sitting outside of the top 25 in On3's latest recruiting rankings. In fact, the Wolverines aren't even inside the top 35. With just three commitments in the class, Michigan currently ranks No. 40 in the nation and No. 11 in the Big Ten.

Here's a look at the current On3 recruiting rankings for the Big Ten:

  1. USC
  2. Ohio State
  3. Oregon
  4. Penn State
  5. Illinois
  6. Maryland
  7. Iowa
  8. UCLA
  9. Minnesota
  10. Nebraska
  11. Michigan
  12. Michigan State
  13. Washington
  14. Rutgers
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Purdue
  17. Indiana
  18. Northwestern

It's not an ideal place to be at this point, but you can't rush the recruiting process - particularly when it comes to elite prospects who are intent on evaluating all options. The Wolverines are in the hunt for several of those top prospects, including the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class in Jackson Cantwell. Michigan is also in the mix for top RB prospect Savion Hiter, as well as a number of other recruits who are expected to make their decision in the coming months.

Given how well Michigan traditionally performs on the recruiting trail within the conference, along with the fact that Michigan is also now a powerhouse in the world of NIL, expect to see the Wolverines up near the top of the rankings before it's all said and done.

