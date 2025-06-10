Michigan Football: Wolverines predicted to flip 4-star WR committed to Georgia
The Michigan Wolverines are building some big momentum on the recruiting trail after hosting a number of top prospects over the weekend. One of those top prospects who visited Ann Arbor last weekend is four-star wide receiver (and current Georgia commit) Brady Marchese.
The 6-1, 183-pound prospect out of Georgia committed to the Bulldogs back in March, but On3's Steve Wiltfong is now projecting the Wolverines to flip Marchese after his visit to Michigan.
Marchese currently holds offers from 47 programs around the country, highlighting just how much attention he's getting on the recruiting trail. But it's clear that his weekend in Ann Arbor made a massive impact, leading Wiltfong to predict the flip. It's certainly noteworthy that Michigan is expected to pull a prospect out of Georgia who is committed to the Bulldogs, but it speaks to how well head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff can sell the opportunity in Ann Arbor.
According to On3's most recent rankings, Marchese is rated as the No. 42 overall prospect from the state of Georgia and the No. 55 overall wide receiver prospect in the country for the 2026 recruiting class.
