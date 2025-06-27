Michigan in battle with ACC power for coveted 4-star safety
Michigan football has heated up on the recruiting trail in the month of June and are on the verge of officially becoming "on fire" over the coming weeks as momentum continues to trend in a positive direction.
On July 13, four-star safety Blake Stewart will be making his decision regarding his future in college football, and the Wolverines are squarely in the mix.
According to a report from Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, Stewart will be deciding between Michigan, Clemson, Vanderbilt and Miami, with the Wolverines and Tigers outpacing the rest of the field.
Stewart took an official visit to Ann Arbor over the weekend of June 20 for Victors Weekend, with the Wolverines taking a big leap in his recruitment after Stewart got a chance to see the program up close, according to Spiegelman's report.
Head coach Sherrone Moore and defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan made an impression on the prospect from Woodward Academy (GA.)
"They have been recruiting me pretty hard -- they said I'm one of one -- and I can play all five spots in the secondary," Stewart told Rivals. "They care about you off the field a lot. As soon as we stepped foot on campus, they got straight into it and they didn't wait."
Clemson received the first official visit from Stewart this summer as he has visited the Tigers on a few occasions already to this point.
Four-star Brody Jennings is the lone defensive back commit so far in Michigan's 2026 class. Whether he stays in the class remains to be seen, as he has taken several officials this summer to numerous programs in the south.
However, LaMar Morgan and company still sit in a good spot to add talent and depth to the class in the secondary regardless, with targets Andre Clarke, Donovan Webb, Dorian Barney, Jordan Deck, Stewart and others still in play.
