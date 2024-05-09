Michigan Just Offered One Of The Hardest Working OL In The 2026 Class In Zaden Krempin
For Prosper (Tex.) four-star offensive tackle Zaden Krempin, hard work and discipline have always been ingredients to his personal recipe for success, and the 2026 prospect has parlayed that mindset into 30 Division I scholarships up to this point. Most recently, Michigan extended an offer to the 6-5, 270-pound blocker earlier today, and Krempin was elated to hear from the reigning National Champions.
“The best part was [offensive line coach Grant Newsome] didn’t offer right away,” Krempin told Wolverine Digest. “We talked for about 20 minutes and got to know each other first. He asked me about several things outside of football. Then told me that he wanted me to be a Wolverine and offered. I was so excited and fired up. It doesn’t get bigger than Michigan. I’m so grateful to have so many offers from some amazing places. I could not wait to tell my parents that the National Champs just offered me. Pumped!”
It’s safe to say that Wednesday was an exciting day in the Krempin household. Although Zaden is located down in Texas, he’s still kept apprised of the Wolverines’ program, though he is now looking to check out the U-M program in person when time allows.
“I know they take care of their linemen,” Krempin said. “And that there is a rich history of putting dudes in the league. I’ve watched several games on TV, but that’s about it. I can’t wait to get up there and see it all.”
“I remember this past season when [Zak] Zinter broke his leg,” Krempin added. “I remember how the entire stadium got behind him. I don’t know anyone there but I sure felt the family side of things watching that then learning more about the story later on. I really want to get to know coach Newsome better. He really impressed me today and really knew a lot more about me than I did him.”
Krempin mentioned that he will be speaking with his parents later tonight about a potential visit to Ann Arbor in lieu of his new scholarship offer, adding that he will “for sure” be in attendance for a game next season.
As for his own season, Krempin was a dominant force on the Eagles last year and helped lead Prosper to an 11-2 record (including two playoff victories) under a first-year head coach. Still, Krempin is hungry to achieve me during his high school career, so he’s been hard at work all offseason.
Except this isn’t the same degree of hard work that you typically hear about from dedicated recruits. Instead, it’s a level of focus and discipline that is usually out of reach for the average high schooler. But if it was not clear up to this point, Krempin is not the average high school football recruit.
“This off season I’ve really focused on continuing to gain good weight,” Krempin said. “I pay a lot of attention to my diet and what I eat. I eat prepped meals multiple times a day and eat fairly clean most of the time. I also spend a lot of time working on the smaller details, like ankle mobility, core, grip strength, rest and recovery and so on. I’ve realized that the details matter especially when you play on the offensive line… Technically, I’ve been working on better hand placement in pass pro and my run blocking.”
Apart from staying in good shape and refining his technique, Krempin took it upon himself to start a lawn business when he was 11-years old. As the founder of ZK Lawncare, Krempin has been patrolling the neighborhood from hours to house looking for work for the past several years, typically logging 10 to 12 hours each week. If that impromptu entrepreneurship is not impressive enough, Krempin often wears a 45-pound weight vest to keep his heart pumping while he cuts the yards. Rather than overkill, Krempin sees this activity as an opportunity to get better as a worker and athlete.
“[I’m] paid to work out,” Krempin stated. “Can’t beat that.”
So, Krempin is a mauling offensive lineman who led his high school to an undefeated run through Districts last season. During his down time, he meal preps and provides lawn care for the surrounding community. What else could he do to be a more well-rounded athlete? How about by breaking his school’s 42-year old shot put record, chucking the 12-pound ball for a whopping 50-foot-plus throw (officially marked at 50” 4.25”). In other track and field news, Krempin also recorded a personal best 153’ discus throw, so he could stand on the goal line and whip a discus past the 50-yard line on a football field. Overall, Krempin has a lot of impressive qualities for a soon-to-be junior offensive lineman, and his mentality on the gridiron is a defining aspect of who he is as a blocker.
“I would describe my play as physical and relentless,” Krempin said. “I take a lot of pride in being in good shape so I can outlast the defense. I play through the whistle on every snap which frustrates guys and I like that. I started every game this past season as a sophomore and played every offensive snap. I think I was able to have a good season because I was prepared and in shape.”
Right now, Krempin is ranked as the No. 10 interior offensive lineman in the country according to the 247Sports.com Composite Score, so he’s widely viewed as one of the top blocking talents in the nation for the 2026 cycle.
What do you think of the most recent OL prospect to land a Michigan offer in Zaden Krempin? Does he have the demeanor that you'd want from Wolverine linemen?