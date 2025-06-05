Michigan looks poised to lose another elite offensive line target to ACC foe
After losing out on elite offensive lineman Leo Delaney, it looks like the Wolverines' run of bad luck is going to continue. Fellow 2026 offensive line talent, Carter Scruggs announced he will be committing today (June 5th) and all indications are that he will join Leo Delaney at Clemson. At one point, Michigan was favored in both of these recruiting battles and now it looks like they will end up on the outside looking in for both of them. Scruggs has a final five that consists of Michigan, Penn State, Clemson, Georgia and Oklahoma. As of this article On3 has Scruggs at a 90% lean towards Clemson.
Michigan has been making some inroads for their 2026 class, but it just seems like they are struggling to close the deal with many of their elite targets. They also have to worry about one of their top-rated commits, Brody Jennings, giving serious attention to other schools. Sherrone Moore and his staff have plenty of other line talent on their recruiting board and some of their other biggest targets, five-star running back Savion Hiter being one, are still in a positive position with Michigan. Swing and a miss and the recruiting train chugs forward, unless Scruggs shocks everyone tonight.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football to open 2025 season with back-to-back primetime games
Michigan Football makes top list for elite wide receiver, decision date announced
Bryce Underwood shreds Buckeyes in EA Sports College Football 26 trailer
Michigan in recruiting battle with Ohio State, Tennessee for five-star prospect
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson