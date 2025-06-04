Elite offensive lineman once thought to favor Wolverines, commits to ACC power
Recently, it looked like Michigan was in a good place to add an elite offensive lineman to the 2026 recruiting class. But that was two weeks ago, and now the Wolverines have officially lost out on the services of Leo Delaney. The talented offensive lineman hails from the same high school as current Wolverine quarterback Jadyn Davis.
Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 290 pounds, Delaney was down to Michigan, Penn State and Clemson. He visited Clemson on May 30th and was scheduled to go to Penn State on June 6th, followed by a June 13th visit to Michigan. The fact that Michigan was going to get the last pitch had coaches and fans feeling as though they were in a pretty good place to get Leo to come to Ann Arbor. Apparently, Clemson had other plans and crushed their official visit with Delaney and his family. The young lineman made his commitment to Clemson official this afternoon.
Along with being an elite football player, Delaney has a black belt in martial arts, highlighting his athleticism and versatility. He would have been an amazing addition to Moore's 2026 recruiting class, but he chose a different path, and the staff has to go back to the drawing board. There are still a ton of high-caliber linemen on the market in the 2026 class, and I am certain Michigan is still going to do just fine. It's tough losing this one at the very end, though.
