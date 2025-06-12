Michigan and Penn State battle on recruiting trail as four-star prospect sets decision date
The Michigan Wolverines have another big recruiting weekend ahead, as several top prospects are set to descend upon Ann Arbor. One of those top prospects is four-star safety Jordan Deck, who is closing in on a decision date of July 5th.
The 6-3, 190-pound safety out of Texas currently holds 36 offers, but he's narrowed the list to Michigan, Penn State, Colorado, Baylor, and UCLA.
With Michigan set to receive one of his last visits before decision day, the Wolverine coaching staff has a great opportunity to close the deal here.
On3 lists Deck as the No. 38 overall prospect from the state of Texas, the No. 26 safety in the nation. and the No. 306 overall prospect nationally for the 2026 class.
In addition to Deck, Michigan will also welcome other top prospects, including the No. 1 running back in the nation for the 2026 class, Savion Hiter. The five-star RB is a top priority for the Wolverines in the 2026 class. Given the fact that Hiter will be in town, expect the Michigan staff to have all hands on deck (no pun intended) to ensure another successful recruiting weekend in Ann Arbor.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan to host QB prospect with potential to become first-round NFL Draft pick
The waiting game begins as NCAA ruling looms over Michigan
For Michigan fans, beating Ohio State matters more than the College Football Playoff
Big Ten analysts predict Michigan Football's fate in 2025, and it's not great