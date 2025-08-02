Michigan predicted to lose recruiting battle to SEC school for elite defender
Michigan is a finalist for one of the top defensive prospects in the nation, but it doesn't look like things are trending in favor of the Wolverines. On Saturday, four-star DL Deuce Geralds will announce his collegiate decision, and he's deciding between five finalists: LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Oregon.
The 6-1, 268-pound prospect out of Georgia is rated as the No. 8 defensive lineman in the nation according to Rivals' latest rankings.
Although Michigan has been in the mix throughout the recruiting process, recruiting analysts believe it will be LSU who ultimately comes out on top in this recruiting battle. On Friday, Rivals' recruiting insiders Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman both put in predictions for the Tigers to land Geralds.
As of this writing, the Wolverines' 2026 recruiting class consists of 22 players and ranks No. 11 in the nation (No. 4 in the Big Ten).
The class is headlined by five-star edge rusher Carter Meadows, who committed to the Wolverines at the end of June. Other notable commitments include four-star DL Titan Davis, four-star WR Travis Johnson, and four-star QB Brady Smigiel—the No. 9 overall QB in the country.
Michigan also has some big targets left on the board, including five-star running back Savion Hiter. The 5-11, 200-pound RB out of Virginia is rated as the No. 1 running back in the nation for the 2026 class, and the latest reports suggest it's a battle between Michigan and Tennessee. Although folks in Knoxville are feeling confident about their chances down the stretch, analysts are still viewing the Wolverines as the team to beat for Hiter. Interestingly enough, Hiter is set to announce his commitment on August 19—which also happens to be Bryce Underwood's birthday. Is that just a coincidence, or a sign of good things to come for Michigan? Fans will find out in a few short weeks.
Overall, it looks like the Wolverines are headed for another top 10 class nationally in back-to-back seasons under head coach Sherrone Moore. Although former head coach Jim Harbaugh never really struggled in the recruiting department, Moore—along with a renewed emphasis on NIL—has elevated Michigan's recruiting power on a national level.
